LINCOLN — A number of actions can affect unemployment eligibility for recipients.
Declining to return to work is one of those actions, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor.
Workers who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to COVID-19 must return to work if called back to remain eligible for benefits, the state labor department said in a press release issued this week.
Not returning to work when there is available work could be considered fraud and a “refusal of work,” potentially disqualifying an individual from receiving unemployment insurance benefits.
Quitting a job without good cause is another action that could affect unemployment.
Workers who quit a job without good cause are not eligible for unemployment insurance benefits. If a workplace is operating during COVID-19, workers should provide a doctor’s note when filing for unemployment. The note should explain what work the employee can perform. Quitting a job due to fear of exposure to COVID-19, absent advice from a health care provider, is not considered good cause for quitting under the law.
The department of labor said declining suitable work is another action that could affect unemployment. Under the law, if an unemployed person is offered a comparable job to the previous job at comparable wages and hours and refuses to accept the job offer, he or she will be disqualified from benefits.
“Unemployment benefits are intended for those who are unemployed or working reduced hours due to no fault of their own,” said John H. Albin, commissioner of labor. “Most workers receiving unemployment benefits are following the law. However, we investigate all reported instances where a worker is suspected of refusing work in order to collect unemployment.”
The department has set up an email account, NDOL.UI
workrefusal@nebraska.gov, to report suspected fraud of this nature.
Benefits obtained through fraud must be repaid. Other possible penalties for unemployment insurance fraud include a 15% penalty based on the amount of the overpayment, loss of eligibility to receive benefits now and in the future, forfeiture of state and federal income tax refunds, criminal charges, jail time and felony or misdemeanor conviction.
Workers who are called back by their employer, but working reduced hours, may still qualify for benefits. These workers should continue to file weekly claims at NEworks.nebraska.gov and report all earnings. If workers are earning more than their previous weekly benefit amount, they will not be eligible for benefits for that week.
Workers whose employers have an approved short-time compensation plan also may receive a partial unemployment benefit.