WAYNE — Providence Medical Center in Wayne went to south central Nebraska to find its next chief executive officer.
Danielle “Danni” Gearhart, the former CEO of Cozad Community Health System, assumed the senior executive position at the Wayne facility on Monday. She was selected after what officials at Providence say was a thorough recruitment process with the help of the Seim Johnson recruiting agency.
“There were many strong candidates for this position, but Danni fit the overall package of what we were seeking in a CEO,” said McKayla Thege, director of human resources with Providence.
“With her experience and expertise, we are confident she will lead us in continuing to be the hospital and employer of choice in Northeast Nebraska.”
Gearhart is a native of Oelwein, Iowa, and has more than 18 years of experience in various settings, including not-for-profit, community, critical access hospitals, medical practice and long-term care operations.
Matt Ley, president of the hospital’s board of directors, said the board is excited to welcome Gearhart to its team and community.
“Danni has a wealth of CEO experience both with multiple critical care rural hospitals in the Midwest, including Nebraska.
We had many strong candidates for this position, showing the vibrancy and health of PMC. We are confident Mrs. Gearhart will be a great fit with our staff, providers and communities,” Ley said.
Employing about 200 people, Providence is a 21-bed facility that includes two obstetrics suites, two critical care rooms and a hospice family room.
It offers a variety of specialty physician services through its outpatient clinic and offers several highly developed behavioral health, rehabilitation therapy and wellness programs.
Gearhart said she is impressed with how committed the board and staff of the hospital is to the health care of the Wayne community.
“I am excited for this opportunity to work with and serve the exceptional team at Providence Medical Center and build on our strong foundation as we evolve to support the future needs of the community,” Gearhart said.