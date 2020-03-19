Ponca Tribe of Nebraska office sites will no longer be accepting walk-in traffic.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, this includes the service delivery area offices in Norfolk, Niobrara, Omaha and Lincoln, and Sioux City, Iowa, and the offices of all other Ponca Tribal entities, including Northern Ponca Housing, Osni Ponca, and Prairie Flower Casino.

Members and clients will still be able to visit the offices by appointment only but are encouraged to call first to confirm their appointment. Additionally, the Fred LeRoy Health & Wellness Center and Ponca Health Services medical clinics will remain open.

Be aware that this is a rapidly changing situation, and tribal officials will continue to work to make changes as necessary to help protect the health and safety of staff, tribal members and clients.

For anyone with a question or who needs access, the Niobrara office may be reached at 402-857-3391, and the Norfolk office may be reached at 402-371-8834.

