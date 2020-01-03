BankFirst recently announced the addition of Don Polodna to its staff.
Polodna comes to BankFirst with an extensive career in the banking industry, including many years with First National Bank in Norfolk. Raised in Northeast Nebraska, he has called Norfolk home since 1992.
He will serve as a commercial loan officer for BankFirst.
Clark Froehlich, president of BankFirst said he is excited to have Polodna on staff: “He brings over 30 years of banking experience and is a well-known member of our community,” Froehlich said. “He’ll do a great job for us and we are lucky to have him.”
Polodna is an active member of the Norfolk community, sitting on various boards and lending his financial expertise to non-profit organizations throughout Norfolk and the surrounding areas.