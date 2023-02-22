Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers, has opened its Norfolk club.
The new 15,700-square-foot club is located at 1700 Market Lane, Suite 240, inside the Sunset Plaza Mall.
“We’re excited to open our first club in Norfolk and have received such a warm welcome from the community here,” said Trent Bloomhuff, regional manager at Baseline Fitness, a Planet Fitness franchise.
The club features a variety of cardio machines, including elliptical, treadmills, rowing machines, arc machines and stair climbers, strength equipment, a cardio theater filled with flat-screen TVs, and fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers.
Planet Fitness also includes free-weights, a functional training room and a 30-minute express workout room.
“It’s a total body workout in just 30 minutes,” said Tracy Gerald, district manager for Baseline Fitness.
Gerald said the staff of around 10 people are knowledgeable and available to help show members how to use the weight-resistant and other equipment. The gym is open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m.; Fridays from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.; and weekends from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
There are two membership levels at Planet Fitness. The PF Black Card membership provides access to the Black Card Spa, which includes HydroMassage loungers, tanning beds and massage chairs, and the ability to bring a friend any time and access to more than 2,400 clubs.
“We’re the judgment-free zone,” Gerald said. “It’s a clean, comfortable and non-intimidating environment. We want everyone to come in here and treat it like it’s a big community.”