Pierce County was represented in the most recent class of the Nebraska Early Childhood Policy Leadership Academy.
The academy recently completed its 2022-23 program in North Platte. Susan Norris, executive director of Pierce County Economic Development, participated in the six-month program alongside 22 other professionals from early childhood and higher education, public health, nonprofits, civic organizations, businesses and economic development entities. This year’s program involved participants from 17 Nebraska communities throughout the state.
The academy is a nonpartisan leadership initiative focused specifically on empowering citizen-advocates to play an active role in public policy conversations affecting early childhood at the local and statewide levels. Participants in the program work with specialists in public policy, data analysis and strategic partnerships to develop strategies for engaging with policymakers and promoting grassroots advocacy in their own communities. The goal is to create policy change to address the state’s child care crisis, strengthen the early childhood professional workforce and advance the well-being of young children, families and communities.
“The shortage of quality affordable child care in Pierce County is negatively affecting our communities and has become a critical infrastructure issue inhibiting our growth,” Norris said.
Norris said she participated to gain a better understanding of the issues surrounding early childhood education in Nebraska and learn what tools would be necessary to effect positive change.
The academy is coordinated by Jodi-Renee Girón, who has an extensive background in advocacy and movement building.