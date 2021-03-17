The Pender Community Hospital received the 2021 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital honor.
This it the third consecutive year the health care system has been recognized with the distinction, which is compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. The program honors outstanding performances among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength Index.
Over the past 11 years, the index has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators, it assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.