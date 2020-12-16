LINCOLN — Unemployment benefit programs under the CARES Act are set to expire on Saturday, Dec. 26.
The Nebraska Department of Labor announced the reminder this week that the expiration will occur according to federal program guidelines.
Without action from Congress, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation will both end the day after Christmas.
The unemployment assistance program provides benefits to those who would not normally qualify for regular unemployment benefits, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers. It also provides benefits to those who exhausted all other unemployment programs but remain unemployed because of a pandemic-related reason.
The emergency unemployment compensation provides for an additional 13-week extension to regular unemployment compensation recipients.
Workers filing under these programs will be able to file a weekly claim the week of Dec. 27 to claim benefits for the week ending the 26th.
When the programs expire, all payments under those two programs will stop, regardless of an existing dollar balance or remaining eligible weeks.
Some claimants may see their benefits end before the Dec. 26 expiration date due to exhausting all programs, according to the labor department.
Based upon the number of weeks paid, about 7,400 individuals were paid from the program benefits for the week ending Nov. 28.
Individuals may go to their claim summary in NEworks.nebraska.gov to view the date their benefits are scheduled to end.
Claimants with a benefit year beginning in 2020 and ending in 2020 fall under the CARES Act programs that are expiring. Individuals with benefit years beginning in 2019 or ending in 2021 fall under regular unemployment insurance benefits, which are not affected by the Dec. 26 expiration date.
If new federal benefit programs become available, notification will be issued at NEworks.nebraska.gov.
Free reemployment services are available at local job centers, including résumé assistance, education and vocational training assistance.