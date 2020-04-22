Online training on how to create a business plan

LYONS — Entrepreneurs interested in gaining knowledge on how to start or grow their business are invited to an online training session focused on business plan basics using DreamBuilder, hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.
The event is set for Monday, May 4, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and is offered in both English and Spanish.
DreamBuilder is an online training program with interactive courses available on demand. Courses focus on launching small businesses.
“The best part is that DreamBuilder courses are free,” said Jordan Feyerherm, project associate with the Center for Rural Affairs. “As part of our event, we will offer you a digital meeting to learn how to enroll in this program and ask questions about establishing your small business.”
For more information, contact Feyerherm at jordanf@cfra.org or 402-580-1516.
The event is made possible by funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.