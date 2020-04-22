Online training for business plan basics set

LYONS — Entrepreneurs interested in gaining knowledge on how to start or grow their business are invited to an online training session focused on business plan basics using DreamBuilder.
The free event — hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs — is set to take place on Monday, May 4, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and is offered in both English and Spanish.
DreamBuilder is an online training program with interactive courses available on demand. Courses focus on launching small businesses.
For more information, contact Jordan Feyerherm, a project associate with the Center for Rural Affairs, at jordanf@cfra.org or 402-580-1516.
The event is made possible by funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.