Olsson opens Norfolk office

Olsson, a nationally recognized engineering and design firm, announced recently the firm has opened a new office in Norfolk to better serve its clients throughout the area.
“Olsson is extremely excited to be opening an office in Norfolk,” said Jeff Palik, Olsson’s greater Nebraska office leader. “We are confident an office here will help us provide the best services to clients and continue to grow relationships in the area.”
Seth Lange will serve as the Norfolk office manager. Lange is a Norfolk native and professional engineer with more than 10 years of experience in the industry. He will oversee operations and projects taking place in Norfolk.
“A key component to opening a successful office is finding the right personnel, and we feel like we have done that,” Palik said. “Seth is from Norfolk and is ready to leave his mark on the community he grew up in.”
The firm has a history of working with several municipalities and private developers in the Norfolk area. Olsson designed the Norfolk Avenue bridge to satisfy transportation needs and received the 2017 Outstanding Achievement Award from the American Concrete Institute, Nebraska Chapter.
The local office will continue to help the firm serve and enhance communities across the state. The Norfolk office adds to the list of the firm’s other locations in the state.
Olsson is based in Lincoln and operates offices in Omaha, Kearney, Grand Island, Holdrege, Hastings, La Vista and South Sioux City.