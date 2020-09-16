Eakes Office Solutions is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Founded in 1945 by Howard Eakes, the company has grown from two employees in Grand Island to more than 250 employees spanning 13 locations across Nebraska, including Norfolk.

Originally named Office Equipment Company, Eakes started as a Remington Rand adding machine and typewriter servicing business. As it grew, so did its business offerings. The company added filing systems and office supplies in 1952, copiers and printers in the late 1970s, furniture and design services in 1998, commercial janitorial products and equipment in 2017 and a software and technology services division in 2019.

Tags

In other news

Cardiac surgery center opens

Pioneer Heart Institute and Advanced Medical Imaging Surgery Center recently announced its has united to provide outpatient surgery services at a new surgery center in Lincoln at 7555 Pioneers Blvd. in Lincoln.

Allo expands into Norfolk

Allo Communications recently announced its expansion of service in Norfolk to provide business and residential customers with an all-fiber network for internet, TV and phone solutions. 

Bankruptcies for Sept. 16

Bankruptcies for Sept. 16

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Bankruptcies for Sept. 9

Bankruptcies for Sept. 9

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Weeder recognized by national group

Weeder recognized by national group

Clint Weeder of McMill CPAs & Advisors was recently recognized as a 2020 “40 Under Forty” honoree by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts.

Bankruptcies for Sept. 2

Bankruptcies for Sept. 2

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.