Eakes Office Solutions is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
Founded in 1945 by Howard Eakes, the company has grown from two employees in Grand Island to more than 250 employees spanning 13 locations across Nebraska, including Norfolk.
Originally named Office Equipment Company, Eakes started as a Remington Rand adding machine and typewriter servicing business. As it grew, so did its business offerings. The company added filing systems and office supplies in 1952, copiers and printers in the late 1970s, furniture and design services in 1998, commercial janitorial products and equipment in 2017 and a software and technology services division in 2019.