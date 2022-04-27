Nucor Corp. just wrapped up its most profitable first quarter in the company’s history.
The news came as the company reported its first-quarter report for 2022. In its report, Nucor showed consolidated net earnings of $2.10 billion, or $7.67 per diluted share.
Leon Topalian, Nucor's president and chief executive officer, said he is “incredibly proud of the Nucor team's focus delivering world-class performance in the first quarter of 2022, especially our record results in safety and first-quarter profitability.”
“Our key forward looking indicators for 2022 remain favorable, and we expect another strong year in both earnings and cash generation," he said.