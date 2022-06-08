Nucor Corp. has provided the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology with the largest corporate gift in university history, totaling $5 million, to help fund a new mineral industries building on campus.
Planning and survey work for the Nucor Mineral Industries Building at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City already is underway. The new, state-of-the-art building will advance the future of science, engineering and technology while increasing environmental stewardship and catalyzing economic development in the region.
Nucor is the largest recycler and domestic steel producer in North America with the broadest and most diversified offerings in the U.S. market. Nucor employs almost 30,000 teammates at 25 steel mills and more than 300 facilities across North America, including in Norfolk.
School president Jim Rankin said generations of students would benefit from Nucor’s investment: “This donation is not only good for our institution, but it also has a big impact on the state of South Dakota, and it will benefit future scientists and engineers across the entire nation.”
The building will house the Department of Geology and Geological Engineering, the Department of Mining Engineering and Management and the Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering.
“Partnerships with educational institutions like South Dakota Mines are vital to the industry and to Nucor. It is very important that we support the next generation of metallurgists, engineers and computer scientists,” said Dan Krug, vice president and general manager of talent and technology.
This major gift is not a first for Nucor. The company has been a university partner for decades, consistently giving between $20,000-$40,000 per year in support of Mines students and faculty, which includes the Nucor Endowed Professorship. In addition, Nucor has provided funding for a new student study area and is one of the top corporate sponsors of university athletics, including funding for athletics scholarships.
Nucor is also a top recruiter of Mines graduates. The company has hired 64 graduates in the past 15 years and has offered valuable internships or co-ops to 81 students since 2013.
This gift is a major fundraising milestone in the ongoing effort to raise $34 million for the Nucor Mineral Industries Building at South Dakota Mines. The State of South Dakota has committed $19 million, and the university has set aside $3 million toward the larger goal.