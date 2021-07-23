Nucor Corp. recently experienced the highest quarterly earnings in the company’s history.
In its second-quarter report issued Thursday, Nucor announced record quarterly consolidated net earnings of $1.51 billion, or $5.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $942.4 million, or $3.10 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $108.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
In the first six months of 2021, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $2.45 billion compared with consolidated net earnings of $129.2 million in the first six months of 2020.
"Nucor's second-quarter earnings ... share marks the highest quarterly earnings in the company's history,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor's president and CEO.
Topalian said first-half earnings of $8.13 per diluted share also exceed the company’s full-year diluted earnings per share record of $7.42 set in 2018.
“We expect to set a new record for quarterly earnings in the third quarter of 2021 as demand remains robust and virtually all the steel end use markets that we monitor are growing,” he said.
Nucor's consolidated net sales increased 25% to $8.79 billion in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $7.02 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and increased 103% compared with $4.33 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
The steel mills segment and the steel products segment both set records for the highest quarterly earnings before income taxes and non-controlling interests in the second quarter of 2021.
Topalian said the company is thankful to Nucor’s customers and grateful for its strategic partnerships and the successes they have achieved together. He also credited those who work at Nucor's facilities for their role in the company’s recent success.