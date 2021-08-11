The Nebraska Rural Electric Association recently named James Dukesherer as its new director of government relations.
Dukesherer has served as the interim director of government relations in recent months. He has been a member of the Nebraska Rural Electric Association team for the past 13 years.
Before joining the association, he worked in Washington, D.C., for U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith. Dukesherer is a Nebraska native from Bayard.
The Nebraska Rural Electric Association is the statewide association for 34 rural electric systems that provide electric service to consumers in most of the rural areas and many small towns in the Nebraska.