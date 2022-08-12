COLUMBUS — Tom Kent, Nebraska Public Power District president and CEO, recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions with the district.
As current vice president of customer services and chief customer officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of special assistant to the president and CEO. Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent to the role of vice president of customer service and external affairs and chief customer officer, effective Sept. 1.
Curry has served the district for more than 30 years.
“As he prepares for retirement, he will assist with Courtney’s transition into the role of vice president and will be working on several projects that will help us stay focused on operational excellence as an organization moving forward.”
Dentlinger has worked at NPPD since 2017, most recently serving as the director of wholesale services and external affairs.
“Courtney brings a wealth of experience in several areas. She is a true believer in the state’s public power model, great at building partnerships, and she brings a fresh perspective to our industry during a time of incredible change,” Kent said.
Dentlinger has nearly two decades of experience in economic development, government relations, communications, and legal and policy analysis. A native of Battle Creek, Dentlinger has worked in the U.S. Senate, lobbied at the federal level, was a member of the administration of Northeast Community College and led the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.