VALENTINE — A Pierce County resident recently received recognition for her role in economic development.
Susan Norris was named the 2022 Nebraska Economic Developers Association (NEDA) Professional of the Year in the community category. The award was presented by the largest association of economic development professionals in Nebraska at its annual conference in Valentine on May 12.
Norris is the director for Plainview and Pierce County Economic Development Corporation (PCED). She was recognized for her accomplishments and dedicated service to economic growth in the State of Nebraska.
Norris is involved with NEDA and the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development Network, as well as the Plainview Community Development Authority, Plainview Chamber of Commerce executive board, Plainview Community Building steering committee and Pierce Chamber executive board.
Since 2017, Norris has led Plainview and PCED to bring in more than $3.4 million in grants, programming and placemaking activities to the four rural communities in Pierce County. She saw a need to energize and activate communities, encourage new leadership and plan for the future.