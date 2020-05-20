A Norfolk-based telemedicine company has been instrumental in keeping patients and health care providers connected despite the threat of COVID-19.
AET — a technology integration company that specializes in telemedicine and tele-education — delivers technology-based solutions to bridge the gap between patients and providers. Through video, AET is making it easier for patients to see their personal physician without leaving home.
“Patients like to be connected to their own doctor or health care provider, someone who knows them,” said Dr. Keith Vrbicky, a Norfolk-based obstetrician and gynecologist who serves as the CEO of AET.
Vrbicky said rather than referring patients to a national telemedicine provider, many physician practices are looking to provide their own telemedicine visits. AET has seen a significant uptick in business because it provide a simple telemedicine solution that helps providers quickly implement video teleconsultations without a large upfront investment in software, equipment and staff, he said.
“Providing a video option for patients eliminates COVID-19 exposure risk and keeps patients on schedule with their medical care,” he said.
Video teleconsultations are facilitated by AET’s web-based infrastructure, the Consolidated Patient Information Exchange, which not only allows for live face-to-face video transmission but also simplifies the process of sharing data files, images and video records. The exchange helps make sure that all members of the medical team have access to the most current and relevant health record for the patient, even if they are from different organizations. The exchange supports collaboration and is especially suited to serve as the telehealth platform under pandemic conditions.
“We knew when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we needed to move quickly to protect our staff, patients and clients, so we decided to go completely virtual during the crisis,” said Dr. Mark Stortvedt, executive director of Oasis Counseling International.
Stortvedt said in a week’s time with the help of AET, the organization’s computers were upgraded with software allowing all Oasis providers to begin working from their homes.
“Research has shown that providing mental health treatment by telehealth makes little to no significant difference in outcomes versus traditional in-office services,” Stortvedt said.
Stortvedt said no-shows and appointment cancellations have greatly decreased, as well.
Jennifer Powell, an office manager for Family Physicians Group in Lincoln, said the practice where she works cares for many elderly patients, and there was worry about them receiving the attention they needed. But the use of AET’s video teleconsultations has allowed patients to see their doctors, perform virtual visits for medication refills and allowed for face-to-face interaction without the need for leaving their home.
“It relieves so many worries people have expressed,” she said.
Powell said she was pleased to find a Nebraska-based company that could provide a cost-effective platform for video visits, as well as training on how to use the system.
“We were up and running and seeing our patients virtually within two days,” she said.