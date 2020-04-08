Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk recently received recognition for its cancer program.
The Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons granted Faith Regional its 2019 Outstanding Achievement Award. It was one of only 49 accredited cancer programs across the country and one of three in the state that were recognized.
Jeff Windeshausen, director of radiology and radiation oncology at Faith Regional, said the hospital is honored to receive the award.
“This award reflects the dedication of the many talented and knowledgeable physicians and health care professionals working collaboratively to provide exemplary care for our patients,” he said. “Our true focus will always be on providing the best outcomes and care for the people we serve.”
Award criteria were based on surveys conducted throughout the year. The purpose of the award is to raise the bar on quality cancer care with the ultimate goal of increasing awareness about quality care choices among cancer patients and their loved ones.
“More and more, we’re finding that patients and their families want to know how the health care institutions in their communities compare with one another,” said Dr. Lawrence N. Shulman, chairman of the Commission on Cancer.
“They want access to information in terms of who’s providing the best quality of care, and they want to know about overall patient outcomes,” he said. “Through this recognition program, I’d like to think we’re playing a small but vital role in helping them make informed decisions on their cancer care.”