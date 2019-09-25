Authier Miller Pape Eyecare Consultants have joined forces with two other optometric practices in Nebraska.
Representatives from the Norfolk-based eyecare clinic recently announced the firm is affiliating with Eyecare Associates in Columbus and Family Eye Center in Grand Island to form Unity Eye Centers.
Dr. Steve Miller with Authier Miller Pape Eyecare Consultants said the new affiliation bucks the current trend toward corporate optometry services through its partnership with other practices that share the same focus on patient care.
“There is a trend in our industry right now where large, corporate entities are purchasing smaller optometric practices,” Miller said. “Unfortunately, many practices lose their personal, patient-centered approach when they are purchased by large corporations. We wanted to partner with two other practices that are successful in Nebraska with similar patient-centered philosophies. We believe this will allow us to maintain our commitment to our respective communities while positioning ourselves to evolve as our industry changes.”
As Unity Eye Centers forms, each location will retain its current business name.
Dr. Courtney Goetsch said the affiliation will allow Authier Miller Pape Eyecare Consultants to provide patients and the communities its serves — Norfolk, Pierce and Randolph — from a position of strength.
“More doctors and employees enable us to have access to new eyewear and vision product lines, invest in technology and new equipment, and provide more for our employees. This affiliation will truly help us be the provider of choice and employer of choice,” she said.
The transition to Unity Eye Centers will be gradual but completed by the end of 2019, according to Dr. Jeff Pape.
“Our patients won’t notice anything different,” Pape said, “but we will be working hard behind the scenes to make the affiliation complete by Jan. 1, 2020.”