Increasing access and opportunity is the message being conveyed in light of National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October.
This year marks not only the 75th observance of the occasion but also is the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Both are being commemorated with a range of events and activities that deliver the message of access and opportunity.
“People with disabilities are experienced problem-solvers with a proven ability to adapt,” said Jennifer Sheehy, deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Disability Employment Policy. “Now more than ever, flexibility is important for both workers and employers.”
Each October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month celebrates America’s workers with disabilities and reminds employers of the importance of inclusive hiring practices.
In 1945, Congress declared the first week of October “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962, the word “physically” was dropped to include individuals with all types of disabilities. Congress expanded the week to a month in 1988, and changed the commemoration to its current title.
The Norfolk Division of Developmental Disabilities has expressed its appreciation for companies that are advancing disability inclusion in the community and Northeast Nebraska.
Those companies include: Advance Auto, American Legion Pierce, Antelope Memorial Hospital/Clinic, Appeara, Applebee’s, Burger King, Chartwells food North East Community College, CMart in Creighton, Culvers, Faith Regional Health Services, FedEx, Healthy Paws, Hy-Vee East, Hy-Vee West, King’s Lanes Bowling Alley, Knights of Columbus, League of Human Dignity, Little Caesars, McDonald’s on 13th Street, MP Global, NAPA, Nebraska Data Storage, Norfolk 7, Norfolk Area Shopper, Norfolk Country Club, Norfolk Daily News, Norfolk Veterinary Clinic, Omaha World-Herald, Paints Pub in Hoskins, Perkins Restaurant, Pierce Public Library, Pizza Hut on Benjamin Avenue, Renner’s Cleaning Services, ResCare, Ricardo’s, Service Master, Speedway Auto, Subway on 13th Street and Riverside Boulevard, Sunset Plaza Food Court, The Willows, Therapy Works, Thriftway Tilden, Thriftway Market Neligh, Town & Country Insurance, Valentino’s, Walmart, Westside Daycare, Westside Pet Clinic, Willow Creek Vet Clinic and Norfolk Family YMCA.
Representatives with the Norfolk division also expressed their gratitude to Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation, Employment Works, Integrated Life Choices, Envisions, Mosaic and North Star for their involvement and support of the participants in these jobs.