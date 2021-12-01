Steve Osborn, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Dover Realtors, has announced plans to give back to local communities as he has done in the past by offering extra help to select non-profit organizations this holiday season.
From Wednesday, Dec. 1, to Wednesday, Dec. 15, all nonprofits from the Norfolk area are invited to send Osborn a brief — 100 words or less — submission that explains how $150 would help their business and organization, and contact information for the nonprofit.
Osborn then will pick four nonprofit organizations to receive $150 each. He will contact them and distribute the funds beginning Friday, Dec. 17.
“I know this isn’t much. But maybe just a little boost will help these organizations during a tough time for everyone,” Osborn said.
Submissions may be sent to Osborn at: Steve@SteveOsbornRealtor.com Any questions may be directed to him by calling or texting 402-750-0717.
Osborn is wrapping up a two-year term as president of the Norfolk Board of Realtors.