Jordan Suehl was recently named the chief operating officer of BankFirst in Norfolk.
The promotion makes the 32-year-old Suehl the youngest person to serve in such a role in the more than 50-year history of BankFirst.
Suehl, who has been in the banking industry for more than 10 years, said she is “very excited about the challenges and opportunity the position holds and is anxiously waiting to get to work.”
Clark Froehlich, president of BankFirst, said Suehl was “the perfect fit, and with youth comes great new ideas, and we are very much looking forward to the direction we are going to go with Jordan.”
Suehl — who is an Osmond native now living in Pierce with her husband and three children — said, “It’s great to be able to raise a family where I grew up, and I’m blessed the position will allow me to continue to do that.”
Suehl said she sees her new role as integral to insuring the day-to-day operations of BankFirst continuing to perform at its optimum level.