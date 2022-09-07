The Nebraska District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting nominations for the 2023 National and District Small Business Week Awards.
The awards given will include the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.
The Nebraska Small Business Person of the Year Award is an opportunity to highlight a successful small business from anywhere in the state that has grown in revenue, overcome adversity and gives back to the community.
Nebraska director Tim Mittan said, “We hope we will receive many nominations because we know there are many small businesses throughout Nebraska that deserve this award.”
The winner will be honored during National Small Business Week in May 2023.
Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria and guidelines for submitting a nomination.
The Nebraska District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission to the district’s BOX account no later 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.