The search for Nebraska’s “cool things” is on.
The NE Manufacturing Alliance is searching for nominations from manufacturers and the public for their favorite products to compete in its second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament.
The Kawasaki R211 rail car won the inaugural award last year with more than 20,500 votes in total.
Mike Johnson, NE Chamber chief operating officer and vice president of manufacturing, said the contest offers an opportunity to showcase how broadly manufacturing is at the heart of success in the state’s communities and families, as well as the level of pride Nebraskans have in Nebraska-made products.
“Last year’s competition exceeded our expectations with the excitement it created. We can’t wait to see how the public embraces it and who will take the championship title this time,” Johnson said.
The tournament will lead Nebraskans into the annual celebration of NE Manufacturing Month this October. Nebraskans then are invited to vote for their favorite Nebraska-made product in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition during September.
The champion will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where the finalists also will be invited to display their products.
The contest — hosted by the NE Manufacturing Alliance and powered by the NE Chamber and Nebraska Public Power District — celebrates the state’s thriving manufacturing industry with Nebraska residents, students, educators, community leaders, manufacturers and especially the vast number of Nebraskans working in manufacturing every day.
Nominations are accepted online at nemanufacturingalliance.com.