Cornhusker Auto Group of Norfolk has announced plans to construct a new Nissan dealership.
Work on the new facility will begin in April, Cornhusker Auto Group owner Al Rajaee said in a press release.
The project is being driven by the growth of sales and service at its current Nissan dealership and the need for a larger facility to better serve its customers.
Plans for the facility call for a repurposing of the building now occupied by Office Max in Norfolk. The new state-of-the-art Nissan facility will serve Northeast Nebraska for many years to come.
This project will include an 18-stall service department and a large parts department equipped with the latest in current technology.
A strong focus will be made for the future growth of technology in automobiles, the press release said.
The showroom will include a virtual and visual experience for customers for a unique car-buying experience, Rajaee said.
“This project will also allow us to display a larger selection of new and preowned vehicles, making this a car-shopping destination for many, especially with our Ford dealership being located in the same campus," Rajaee said. "The goal of finishing this project is early 2024. We are grateful for the community support for our dealership and the Nissan brand."
In addition, Cornhusker's Chrysler store will undergo a major renovation that will include the addition of 17,000 square feet to its service department with 24 service bays, the creation of a new service drive and reception area, a larger parts department along with many updates to its showroom.
“The facility renovation will create an amazing automobile sales and service experience for car buyers in Northeast Nebraska and beyond," Rajaee said in the press release.
Over the past 35 years, this dealership has grown many times to accommodate the needs of its customers. Rajaee said this is just another chapter in Cornhusker Auto Group's continued growth and success.
"The strong support of the community for our dealership and our brands of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Wagoneer has made all of this possible, and we look forward to the completion of this project later this year," Rajaee said. "The combination of these projects will create an additional 30 jobs in our community."
Cornhusker Auto Group is a locally owned dealership group with a combined mission “to meet and exceed customer expectations in every phase of automobile ownership and the opportunity of giving back to the community.”