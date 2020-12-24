Norfolk Iron & Metal Co. of Norfolk will acquire a full-line metal service center in the Inland Northeast.
The Norfolk-based full-line steel service center announced jointly with The Coeur d’Alenes Co. that the two have entered into a definitive agreement in which Norfolk Iron & Metal will acquire Cd’A Metals. The transaction is expected to close on or before Dec. 31.
Founded in 1884, Cd’A Metals provides bar and structural steel, plate and sheet products, as well as ornamental iron. The company’s headquarters is in Spokane, Washington.
The acquisition will complement Norfolk Iron & Metal’s market coverage, adding three new locations in the northwest, and further expand its product lines and processing capabilities. Norfolk Iron & Metal first expanded its western geographic reach with its acquisition of Metalwest in 2018.
Richard Robinson, chairman and CEO of Norfolk Iron & Metal, said the company is pleased to welcome the Cd’A team members to its family.
“This investment represents a strategic opportunity to increase our capacity and geographic presence and is integral to our commitment to meet the growing needs of our customers,” Robinson said. “Cd’A Metals’ complementary capabilities, combined with its long history of success, position us well to further develop our business in the northwestern markets.”
Lawrence Coulson, CEO of Cd’A Metals, said the acquisition is a great opportunity to join the Norfolk Iron & Metal team.
“It was important that Cd’A Metals continue to be family-owned,” he said. “Combining Cd’A Metals with NIM and Metalwest creates a family of companies that provides a broad geographic footprint, expanded processing capabilities and deep product offering ready to meet the growing demands of our customer base.”
Heritage Capital Group is serving as financial adviser, and Witherspoon Kelley is providing legal services, to Cd’A Metals. Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP is acting as legal counsel to Norfolk Iron & Metal.