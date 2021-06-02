NIM Group created

Norfolk Iron & Metal of Norfolk announced on Tuesday the creation of NIM Group, a new parent identity for each of its brands — Norfolk Iron & Metal, Metalwest and Cd’A Metals.
In December 2018, the full-service steel service center acquired Metalwest, a processor and distributor of carbon and non-ferrous flat-rolled metal products with eight locations across the U.S.
The company expanded again in December 2020 with the acquisition of Cd’A Metals, a full-line service center and supplier with three locations serving the inland Northwest.
The creation of the new parent identity provides a structure that will support continued growth of existing places as well as future acquisitions.
Arnie Robinson, NIM Group president and chief operating officer, said the company is excited to have an identity that encompasses the current and future family of companies.
“With NIM Group providing many of the corporate functions for our operating brands, our commercial teams can focus on expanding our product and geographic reach in support of future growth,” Robinson said.