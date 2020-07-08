RuffCuts Dog & Cat Grooming
109 N. Fourth St. in Norfolk
Owner and background: Jennie Cramm is the owner of RuffCuts. The Valley native became a pet groomer about 15 years ago, when she answered an ad in the newspaper for an apprentice groomer. She quickly fell in love with the work and the challenges it can sometimes present.
“My job is smelly. It’s furry, but I love it,” she said. “It’s one of those things where when you find the right thing for you, you’ll never work a day in your life. That’s probably the best way I can explain it.”
When did your business open? RuffCuts began as an in-home business in November 2018. Cramm and her husband had moved to Norfolk, where he works for Beckenhauer Construction Co. Cramm outgrew the space at their home and opened the downtown location about two months ago.
Number employed: Cramm is at the shop full time, and so is Linsey Meyer, who started out as a client and was hired as a bather. Meyer is being trained as a groomer.
“I groomed her cat one day, and she said if you ever need any help, let me know,” Cramm said. “I was here a week at the new location, and I called her at 9:30 at night and asked if she still wanted the job.”
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and rotating Wednesdays and Saturdays.
How do you describe your business to others? RuffCuts offers pet grooming for dogs and cats.
What makes your business distinctive? Cramm said her business’ clients are what make RuffCuts distinctive from other groomers in the area. Without her clients, she said, she wouldn’t be where she is.
