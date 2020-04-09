HUMPHREY — Everything you need to fill your home.
TC Home Furnishing has opened its doors in Humphrey.
Tim and Connie Deets recently opened the 14,000-square-foot building, which includes a warehouse and retail building on Highway 91 south of Dollar General.
“We had the warehouse here, and we always wanted to have a showroom. We had a soft opening and didn’t tell too many people about two weeks ago when we turned on the open sign, and we’re ready to go,” Tim Deets said.
They have a sales staff and delivery crew in place and have been serving customers.
The showroom features a wide range of furniture for every room in the home, and in the back is the carpet display and more furniture.
“We carry La-Z-Boy, Southern Motion and Flexsteel furniture, Simmons, Serta, Restonic mattresses, and we have outdoor furniture that we’re going to be showing out front, and we also have A-America and Winter’s Only, which are dining and bedroom lines. We can really help you out,” he said.
One of the services TC Home Furnishing touts is an in-house designer.
“She goes into the home and helps design your home, and she has access to five of the largest rug companies we do business with, and all the accessory lines. She can design your room just as you like it,” Deets said.
He also carries lift chairs and power recliners.
“It’s going to be great quality, warehouse style and priced right,” he said.
He has been in the furniture business for more than 35 years, partnering with his brother in Norfolk at Deets Furniture before opening a store in West Point and now Humphrey.
They also own Sugar Plum Oak in Norfolk at 3206 Raasch Drive, Suite 300.
“We sell Amish furniture, so we can help you with that, too,” Deets said.
The hours are being adjusted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Deets said they have been doing business and customers may call to make an appointment to shop.
Deets said his staff has a lot of experience, with some having worked for him for more than 25 years.
“We have great service, and if somebody has a product that we carry that they bought somewhere else, we’ll service it,” he said.