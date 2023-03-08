Alan Martinez has been named the bilingual business consultant for Nebraska's Small Business Development Center program.
Based in the College of Business Administration at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Martinez will provide no-cost business consulting services for Spanish-speaking Nebraska small-business owners and entrepreneurs.
His role is part of the center’s Small Business Development Center program, which provides a range of no-cost business services including business plan development, financial projections, market research and more.
The Small Business Development Center program is one of five programs that support Nebraska entrepreneurs in a variety of ways. The services offered are available to any business owner or entrepreneur wanting to start, grow or operate a business in Nebraska.
Martinez was previously a SourceLink Nebraska navigator, another program with the business development center. He recently graduated from the university with his master’s of business administration.
The center’s services are provided at no-cost, and consultants are available for in-person or virtual meetings. Business owners or entrepreneurs interested in NBDC’s services may learn more at nbdc.unomaha.edu. Martinez may be reached directly at amartinezdavalos@unomaha.edu.