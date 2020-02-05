New cell site at Center

U.S. Cellular recently installed a new VoLTE cell site along Nebraska Highway 84 just south of Center. The site enhances the company’s network in Center and along Highway 84. It is among more than 420 sites U.S. Cellular has across the state. VoLTE cell sites provide customers with new features, such as HD calling and simultaneous voice and data usage.
In other news
Three Nebraska-based John Deere dealerships announced plans to merge businesses this week.
First National Bank of Omaha and Nebraska Athletics are uniting to provide 3,000 tickets to active military, veterans and their families to the 2020 Red-White Husker Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 18.
John Dinkel of Norfolk was confirmed by the Nebraska Legislature to a five-year term on the Nebraska Investment Council.
The Center for Rural Affairs is hosting a free workshop for aspiring farmers, people who own or co-own more than 40 acres, may have inherited farmland or are experiencing transition with farmland they own.
U.S. Cellular recently installed a new VoLTE cell site along Nebraska Highway 84 just south of Center. The site enhances the company’s network in Center and along Highway 84. It is among more than 420 sites U.S. Cellular has across the state. VoLTE cell sites provide customers with new featu…
The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
The Hy-Vee East in Norfolk soon will no longer be open 24 hours a day.
Two Norfolk financial advisers have been named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2020.
Brad Love of Love Signs in Norfolk was named as the new president of World Sign Associates at the organization’s annual meeting last fall at Westin Hotel Downtown Denver.