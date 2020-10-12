The Nebraska health plan known as WellCare will be rebranded as Healthy Blue.
The Community Care Health Plan of Nebraska — doing business as WellCare of Nebraska, a managed care provider of health benefits for Nebraska’s Heritage Health Medicaid program — and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska recently announced the change to the Medicaid health plan name that will take effect Jan. 1, 2021.
The alliance will collaboratively serve Medicaid beneficiaries across the state.
About 83,000 health plan members, who participate in the state’s Heritage Health Medicaid program, will be notified through the mail to inform them of the change to their health plan’s name. Members should expect to receive new Healthy Blue member ID cards with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield logo before Jan. 1. Existing WellCare of Nebraska member ID cards should be used through the end of 2020.
Members also will continue to receive the same health care benefits and have access to their established primary care providers, specialists and care centers. This rebrand will not have any impact on Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska health plan members or providers.
When the name change takes effect, the current member website will be redirected to a new Healthy Blue website, and members should begin using the new customer service phone numbers printed on their Healthy Blue ID cards. Current members who do not receive their new Healthy Blue ID cards by Jan. 1, or those who have questions, may contact member services at 855-599-3811 or visit myhealthybluene.com.