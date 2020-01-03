Networking event planned in Wisner

WISNER — Small-business owners and managers, aspiring business owners and community partners are invited to Coffee Tables, a networking event for those in Cuming and Burt counties.
Coffee Tables is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Just Be Therapeutic Massage in Wisner.
“Coffee Tables offers an opportunity for those involved in small businesses to talk with others who may have the same experiences,” said Lori Schrader, loan specialist with the Center for Rural Affairs. “We will have a meet and greet so you can make contacts.”
Coffee Tables is held monthly with the event hosted by businesses throughout Burt and Cuming counties. The series began in August.
“The first four Coffee Tables have been attended by many types of small-business owners — from retail to service businesses — and we’ve been joined by service providers who offer a different point of view,” Schrader said. “You don’t have to be a client of REAP or even a business owner to attend.”
The networking event is hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs’ Rural Enterprise Assistance Project (REAP), Burt County Economic Development Corp., Cuming County Economic Development, West Point Chamber of Commerce and Tekamah Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, visit cfra.org/events. To register for the event, contact Schrader at loris@cfra.org or 402-687-2100, ext. 1026.