NENEDD meeting procedures

The Northeast Economic Development, Inc. meeting will start at 7 p.m. and the NENEDD meeting will start at 7:15 p.m., or following the NED, Inc., meeting on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The meeting will be held via conference call as per Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Executive Order No. 20-03, Corona Virus – Public Meetings Requirement Limited Waiver, which permits state and local governmental boards, commissions, and other public bodies to meet by videoconference, teleconference, or other electronic means through May 31, 2020.

Use the following information to connect to the conference call for both meetings (NOTE: The Dial-in Number has changed from the previous notice):

Conference Call Information

Conference Leader:

THOMAS HIGGINBOTHAM

Organization:

NE NEBRASKA ECONOMIC DEV. DISTRICT

Conference Date:

3/25/2020 Wednesday

Conference Time:

7:00PM Central Time

Dial in Number:

1-877-271-1828 USA

Passcode:

66753429

The minutes from the February 2020 NENEDD and NED Inc. meetings are posted on our website.

The agendas for both meetings will be available on our website after 5 p.m. on March 23, 2020.

Please contact the NENEDD Office if you have any questions.

