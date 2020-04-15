First National Bank of Omaha has awarded a total of $880,000 in community development grants to 47 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
Alec Gorynski, vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy, made the announcement Tuesday. The grants support programs related to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small-business development.
In Norfolk, $25,000 was awarded to NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska. The organization provides funds to help low-income families purchase homes from the purchase/rehab/resell program.