LINCOLN — The NE Chamber is teaming up with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED) to host a webinar focusing on helping businesses and community leaders evaluate growth opportunities using the state’s mainline economic incentives program, ImagiNE Nebraska.
The event will take place on Zoom from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, and will feature Jacquelyn Morrison, incentives division administrator, and Tom Saltzman, incentives division business manager, both of whom are with the NDED.
During the event, Morrison and Saltzman will provide an overview of the full suite of benefits ImagiNE Nebraska can offer, including tax credits, infrastructure development loans, workforce training support and talent recruitment.
Designed to help Nebraska businesses of any size, this modernized program offers greater flexibility so Nebraska businesses can use the benefits where they need them most. Employer questions are encouraged.
To register for the event, go to NEChamber.com.