Applied Connective Technologies, a Northeast Nebraska-based provider of managed technology services, recently received the Technology Assurance Group’s top award at the 20th Annual TAG Convention in Dallas.
Technology Assurance Group, an organization of leading managed technology services providers in the United States and Canada, selected Applied Connective Technologies as the winner of the Managed Technology Services Provider Award. The award is based on the company’s ability to show a blend of technology that satisfies all the needs of small to mid-sized businesses.