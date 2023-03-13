The Nebraska’s banking industry remains a source of strength and stability.
That’s the message the Nebraska Bankers Association conveyed Monday in a press release issued in light of bank closures in California and New York.
“(Nebraska banks) maintain strong capital levels and record levels of loan loss reserves, allowing them to successfully absorb economic shocks,” the association said. “Nebraska bankers take pride in their strong relationships with customers and are invested in the economic growth and prosperity of the state.”
The Nebraska Bankers Association said recent bank closures in California and New York appear to be outliers and not reflective of the norm for banks across America and Nebraska. The closed banks had significant exposure to volatile sectors including cryptocurrency, and Nebraska banks have limited exposure to these types of industries, the association said.
“The recent closures are the first bank closures in nearly three years, which is a testament to the resiliency of banks and their ability to support the economy and the communities they serve,” the association said.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insures funds in bank deposit accounts up to $250,000. In the 88-year history of the FDIC, no one has ever lost a penny of an insured deposit, the association said.
Customers are encouraged to contact their Nebraska bank with any questions.