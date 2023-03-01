Lance Morrow was named president of BankFirst at the institution’s annual stockholder’s meeting.
Clark Froehlich will remain active at BankFirst as the CEO.
Morrow began his career with BankFirst in 2012, and his position with the bank has continued to advance throughout the years. He is an active member in the Norfolk community and serves as a Midtown Health board member as well as a member of the Lions Club.
Morrow grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 2004. He earned his bachelor of business administration degree from Fort Hays State University in 2008. Before joining BankFirst, Morrow spent four years as a bank examiner with the FDIC.
Morrow said he anticipates a seamless transition into the new role as Froehlich remains involved in day-to-day activities.
“I appreciate his confidence as well as the support of the BankFirst team and our customers,” Morrow said.
BankFirst has branches in 10 communities throughout Nebraska and Iowa. Although the banking industry has experienced many changes, a solid succession plan is necessary to ensure a successful future for all BankFirst customers and workforce, and as Froehlich’s career winds down, the bank has now positioned itself for many years to come, officials from the bank said in a press release.