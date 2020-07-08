The Nebraska Department of Labor announced Monday that the unemployment program is refocusing on reemployment strategies as Nebraskans continue to return to work.
Job search requirements will be returning for workers claiming unemployment insurance benefits beginning with the week of July 12.
Individuals wishing to continue to receive unemployment benefits, including the $600 federal supplement available through July 25, will be required to perform work search activities that had been waived since March 15.
Work search activities are required for those receiving benefits through regular unemployment insurance, pandemic unemployment assistance, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation and extended benefits. Individuals with an employer-confirmed recall date within 112 days of their layoff, as well as those in approved training, union members with a hiring hall, and those in a short-time compensation program, will be exempt from the work search requirements.
All other claimants will be required to perform and report reemployment activities each week to remain eligible for benefits. Those applying for regular unemployment insurance, pandemic unemployment assistance and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation will be required to perform five reemployment activities per week, including two employment applications.
Those applying for extended benefits must submit three applications per week. To qualify, an individual must have exhausted both 26 weeks of regular benefits and 13 weeks of benefits.
Qualified work-search activities include, but are not limited to, filing an application (online or in-person) with an employer; conducting work searches using internet job banks; attending a job skills class or workshop; and meeting with a job coach or career counselor.