LINCOLN — A Norfolk-based bank has announced plans for a second Lincoln location.
Midwest Bank said it plans to open a new branch at 7001 Pioneers Blvd.
“We are very excited about this new branch location, and we feel that it will enhance our service delivery to this community and be convenient for our clients,” said Brian Wolford, market president of the Lincoln branches, in a news release.
Midwest Bank has been part of the Lincoln community since 2008, serving clients from its 2655 Jamie Lane location in southwest Lincoln.
The new branch, which is scheduled to open early next year, will be a full-service branch featuring drive-up teller lanes, an ATM and agriculture, commercial, consumer and mortgage lenders on-site.