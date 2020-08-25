MedExpress
MedExpress Urgent Care in Norfolk has announced plans to close its doors.

Annie Jamieson, vice president of communication for MedExpress, confirmed on Tuesday that the health care provider, located at 1130 S. 13th St. in Norfolk, has selected Thursday, Aug. 27, at its last day of caring for patients.

“It’s never an easy decision to close a location, but we remain grateful to our medical team and staff for their dedicated efforts, as well as Norfolk residents for allowing us the opportunity to deliver care in this community.”

MedExpress opened as a neighborhood health care provider in Norfolk in March 2018.

