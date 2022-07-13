A massage therapy office has relocated from Osmond.
Zen Tranquility Massage can now be found in two locations — 120 W. Second St., Suite 3, in Wayne and at 500 Logan St. in Norfolk.
Owner Marlene Arreguin (Olguin), a licensed massage therapist, said her business specializes in injury rehabilitation and chronic pain relief. It also provides other modalities, such as relaxation, stress relief, prenatal, hot stone, cupping, gua-sha, chair massage, headache/migraine relief, deep tissue and Swedish massage.
Arreguin said the office had operated in Osmond but recently relocated to a newly remodeled space in Norfolk. In August 2021, Zen Tranquility Massage also began operating in limited hours in Wayne. There are two people employed at Zen Tranquility Massage.
The Norfolk office is open from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“I care a great deal about helping people feel their absolute best. I would like to educate the community that massage therapy is not a luxury but a part of a healthy lifestyle. People should not live in pain,” Arreguin said.
Arreguin said she wants people to know massage therapy is part of a healthy lifestyle and not a luxury. She strives to make the therapy she provides affordable so clients can take care of themselves without having to spend a lot.
“It gives me great joy to see my clients walk out feeling better and that difference that even one session can have on your body,” she said.