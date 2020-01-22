SCRIBNER — Business owners are invited to attend a free marketing workshop in Scribner.
The course, “Activate Your Marketing Plan,” will take place Monday, Feb. 3, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Furstenau Community Center in Scribner.
During this course, an instructor will lead participants through the creation of their own marketing plan.
Katie Gutzmann, marketing consultant and owner of Freyday Freelance, will instruct the course.
The workshop is organized by the Center for Rural Affairs, Scribner Area Chamber of Commerce and Freyday Freelance.
Registration is required by Friday, Jan. 31. Contact Kathy Lodl at econdev@scribner-ne.gov or 402-664-3101 to register.