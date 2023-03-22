Justus Searight of Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk was selected by Nucor Steel Nebraska to attend the Nucor Technical Academy.
Every year, Nucor selects students from across the country to attend the academy, which was created in 2013 in partnership with Shelton State University in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The academy began after Nucor Steel mills nationwide reported having more than 65 open electrical positions the prior year.
Its goal was to supplement established recruiting channels by providing up to 20 entry-level electrical automation professionals per year, according to a press release from Nucor. Shelton State University is located near a Nucor division, which allows students to get hands-on experience while they are at school.
Nucor provides the students with accommodations in a gated student-housing district at no cost to the student as part of the academy’s benefits. Nucor also works with the students to provide pay for on-the-job training at the local Nucor Steel mill and makes sure they have the support they need to complete their education.
After two years, the students can graduate with an associate of applied science and two years of on-the-job experience. Students also build a network of friends and colleagues across the country that specialize in electricity and automation.
After graduating, students are committed to work for at least three years at one of the Nucor divisions across the nation with full pay and benefits. Nucor Steel Nebraska previously selected two candidates to attend the program, and both continue to work at Nucor.
Searight was a part of Lutheran High’s first FFA state-qualifying team for ag mechanics and technology last year. He is also a current officer in his FFA chapter.
At Lutheran High, Searight has had the opportunity to learn a variety of skills as part of the school’s new state-of-the-art shop, where students get the opportunity to learn and work with an array of equipment. This includes a variety of welding and plasma cutting, in addition to the use of a 65-ton Scotchman ironworker.