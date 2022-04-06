HUMPHREY — Grandma planted the seed, and those seeds have grown into Kosch Greenhouse.
Lindsey Kosch’s business would make her grandmother, Esther Sander, proud.
The greenhouse is set to open Monday, April 11, and has a little bit of everything.
“I’ll be selling vegetable and flower seed packets, eight different tomato varieties, five different pepper varieties, egg plant, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, four-pack bedding flowers, premium flowers in 4-inch pots, three different wave petunias, 10 different geranium varieties, including ivy geraniums, succulents hanging baskets and planters,” she said.
Kosch’s green thumb came thanks to Grandma Esther, who instilled in her a love of plants and growing at an early age.
“My grandma was a nurse by trade. She was patient, kind and always had a way to work through problems. I always found a way to her house when it was time to plant up her flower pots on the patio. She would give me instructions and then just let me be.
“She never corrected me, just let me play in the dirt. I planted up the flowers the best I could. I would come back in a week or so and they would always look so beautiful. Looking back, I know she probably fixed my pots, but of course she never told me. She always told me I did a good job. You could say she planted the seed. I have fond memories with her, and I miss her dearly,” Kosch said.
She earned a horticulture degree from Northeast Community College in Norfolk in 2001. She worked at the Norfolk Country Club before she and her husband, Duane, moved to Humphrey, working at Steeple View Golf Course before they moved to the family farm, and she and Duane have farmed and raised hogs for the past 10 years.
“I dabbled a little bit in the industry, as far as landscaping and golf courses, and I’ve also worked in greenhouses,” she said. “Greenhouses are always something I loved. That’s something my grandmother instilled in me. That’s what sparked my interest in horticultural. It’s what I love doing, I’ve always loved bedding plants, essentially they are baby plants, and they’re fun to work with.”
She also was a Master Gardener for Platte County from 2004 to 2009.
Kosch’s greenhouses are controlled, from the environment — including temperature and water — to the type of soils she uses, which is not just the dirt you pick up off the ground. The soil is a mixture.
“In the greenhouses, because seeds need so many different requirements, most greenhouses buy plants, they don’t buy seeds. I would say 95% of what I have, I order the plants. I’ve started a few seeds, some things I like to start.”
She started the greenhouse last year and has expanded her inventory this year. It continues to be a feeling-out process, learning what customers want and how much they want of certain products.
While Kosch has a degree in horticulture, her best education has come from years of experience.
“In this industry, you never want to get comfortable,” she said. “Everything changes, plants change, varieties change and new things come out, so it’s ever changing.”
She spends a lot of time looking at greenhouses, from the small, privately owned ones to the big box stores, seeing what they have as she learns what her customer may want.
The first year was a big success. Area growers were happy to have a greenhouse in the area since the one in Humphrey closed a few years ago.
“People enjoyed having G’s Greenhouse when it was here, and they missed it, so I had a real positive experience,” Kosch said.
The Kosches built a greenhouse to display the plants and seed packets, and they also renovated an older builder to serve as a holding greenhouse for products, which will be moved to the main greenhouse where she sells her products.
As her grandmother taught her, Kosch is teaching her children about plants. Lindsey is the main operator of the greenhouse, but Duane and their children — Leah, 17; Andrew, 15; Joe and Jon, 5; and Jackson, 3 — help out.