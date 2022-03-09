Five Northeast Nebraska leaders were among the 28 from across the state who were recognized for completing the 13th class of Leadership Nebraska on March 3.
They were Lauren Sheridan-Simonsen, Neligh Economic Development; Tracy Kruse, Northeast Community College; Andrea Libengood, Daycos; Abby Schademann, Wayne Area Economic Development; and Kevin Black of Wisner, Pinnacle Bank.
Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state.
The program includes six two-day sessions in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include economic development; health care; agriculture; education; and government and policy.