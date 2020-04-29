Central Valley Ag Cooperative (CVA) has announced it is purchasing the Agrex shuttle loader facility in Laurel.
The cooperative will take over ownership of the Agrex facility effective Tuesday, May 12.
“This purchase of this asset will allow CVA to provide more diverse cropping and marketing opportunities to our patrons in Northeast Nebraska,” said Casey Potter, senior vice president of grain at CVA. “It will also allow CVA to have more competitive access to rail markets for other CVA assets in the area.”
The 110-car BNSF shuttle loader facility consists of 1.6 million bushels of upright bin space and 1 million bushels of bunker space, as well as a loop track for rail loading.
“Bringing this asset into CVA’s operation allows patrons access to our full slate of traditional and nontraditional marketing solutions for their grain,” Potter said.